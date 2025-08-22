Former Sri Lankan President Arrested for Alleged Misuse of State Funds

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was detained on Friday on charges of misusing state funds, according to local police reports.

The 76-year-old was apprehended at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters, where he was questioned in an ongoing investigation. The allegations suggest that Wickremesinghe used government funds for personal travel, accompanying his wife to her convocation in England after an official trip to the United States.

Wickremesinghe, known for his role in navigating Sri Lanka through its 2022 economic crisis, served as President from July 2022 to September 2024 and has held the office of Prime Minister six times.

