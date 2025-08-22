Left Menu

Former Sri Lankan President Arrested for Alleged Misuse of State Funds

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested for allegedly misusing government funds to attend a personal event in England. The arrest took place at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters, following an investigation into his use of state resources for personal travel after an official visit to the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:28 IST
Former Sri Lankan President Arrested for Alleged Misuse of State Funds
Ranil Wickremesinghe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was detained on Friday on charges of misusing state funds, according to local police reports.

The 76-year-old was apprehended at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters, where he was questioned in an ongoing investigation. The allegations suggest that Wickremesinghe used government funds for personal travel, accompanying his wife to her convocation in England after an official trip to the United States.

Wickremesinghe, known for his role in navigating Sri Lanka through its 2022 economic crisis, served as President from July 2022 to September 2024 and has held the office of Prime Minister six times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025