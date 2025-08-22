Left Menu

Karnataka's Surprising Anthem Recital Sparks Political Speculation

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar surprised the Assembly by singing the RSS anthem amidst discussions on a tragic stadium stampede. His rendition sparked speculation about his political allegiance, but he clarified his strong loyalty to Congress. Shivakumar's act raised eyebrows and provoked political debates in the state.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly was taken aback when Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, also the Congress state president, sang the RSS anthem during discussions about a shocking stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths.

The melody of 'Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome' was met with astonishment and led to speculation about Shivakumar's political leanings as BJP legislators accused him of instigating the event by encouraging crowds with the Kannada flag. Shivakumar, a longtime Congress member, denied any shift in allegiance, declaring his unwavering loyalty to his party.

Addressing the controversy, Shivakumar explained his actions were part of his official duties and expressed his commitment to understanding opponents like the BJP and RSS. He emphasized the importance of political analysis, while assuring his dedication to Congress ideology. The incident stirred conjectures and conversations within Karnataka's political landscape.

