Political Manoeuvres: BJP Seeks Opposition Support Amid Cross-Voting Fears

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claims BJP is approaching INDIA bloc parties for support in the vice-presidential election due to unease among NDA MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Amid fears of cross-voting, BJP seeks backing from parties it previously split, reflecting concerns over secure majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:40 IST
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political development, Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking support from INDIA bloc parties in the upcoming vice-presidential election. Raut emphasized the unease among NDA MPs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, hinting at potential cross-voting that could shake the party's majority.

Raut recalled the 2007 scenario when Shiv Sena backed a Congress-led candidate, indicating a similar risk for the NDA this time. The Opposition's candidate, Sudershan Reddy from Andhra Pradesh, adds to BJP's anxiety about potential cross-region allegiance shifts, intensified by the political climate fostered by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

Political correspondences have intensified, with top BJP figures like Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaching out to Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Despite these overtures, Raut confirmed that Shiv Sena (UBT) will stand with the Opposition, highlighting Thackeray's firm resistance against what he terms 'dictatorship'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

