BJP Welcomes Vijay's Political Entry Amid Criticism and Ideological Clashes
BJP's Tamil Nadu chief, K Annamalai, welcomed actor Vijay's political entry despite ideological differences, while questioning his political endurance. Annamalai highlighted BJP's support surge and critiqued Vijay's late stance on issues. Vijay accused DMK of a secret BJP alliance, offering TVK as a third political option.
In a notable development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai has welcomed actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry into politics, despite acknowledging their ideological differences. During a Friday press briefing, Annamalai recognized Vijay's popularity but questioned his ability to sustain political engagement over a full five-year term.
Annamalai emphasized the public's increasing support for the BJP, asserting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP has gained a strong foothold in Tamil Nadu. He also highlighted the Union government's ongoing efforts to release imprisoned Indian fishermen, criticizing Vijay for his perceived inaction on the Katchatheevu issue.
Meanwhile, Vijay, addressing a large gathering for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) second state conference, accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of secretly aligning with the BJP, underlining his intent to position TVK as a third front in Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay challenged Chief Minister MK Stalin, questioning the integrity and governance of his administration.
