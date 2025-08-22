Israel-Gaza Conflict: Escalation Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israel's Defence Minister issued a stark warning on Friday, stating that Gaza's primary city faced annihilation unless Hamas complied with Israeli conditions. Meanwhile, global food crisis experts are highlighting the city's ongoing famine due to conflict and blockades.

The call for action follows Prime Minister Netanyahu's directive for a military offensive to seize Gaza City. Defence Minister Israel Katz cautioned that the city might face similar devastation as Rafah and Beit Hanoun, which were obliterated earlier in the conflict.

With ground forces positioned, the full-scale operation could commence within days, targeting Hamas's stronghold and extensive infrastructure, despite potential exacerbation of Gaza's humanitarian plight.

