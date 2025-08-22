Left Menu

Israel-Gaza Conflict: Escalation Amid Ceasefire Talks

Tensions between Israel and Hamas rise as Israel's Defence Minister warns of grave consequences unless Hamas surrenders to Israel's demands. With Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsening, efforts for a ceasefire face challenges. Netanyahu emphasizes military action to secure hostage release, raising fears for their safety and escalating the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's Defence Minister issued a stark warning on Friday, stating that Gaza's primary city faced annihilation unless Hamas complied with Israeli conditions. Meanwhile, global food crisis experts are highlighting the city's ongoing famine due to conflict and blockades.

The call for action follows Prime Minister Netanyahu's directive for a military offensive to seize Gaza City. Defence Minister Israel Katz cautioned that the city might face similar devastation as Rafah and Beit Hanoun, which were obliterated earlier in the conflict.

With ground forces positioned, the full-scale operation could commence within days, targeting Hamas's stronghold and extensive infrastructure, despite potential exacerbation of Gaza's humanitarian plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

