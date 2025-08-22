TDP Rallies Behind NDA's Vice-Presidential Bid

In a significant political move, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu extended his support to C P Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential election.

Naidu, along with TDP leaders and MPs, expressed solidarity with Radhakrishnan, who is currently serving as the governor of Maharashtra. The election, slated for September 9, follows the unexpected resignation of the incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who cited health concerns as his reason for stepping down on July 21.

The Opposition has nominated former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy to challenge the NDA's pick, marking a high-stakes contest in the political arena.

