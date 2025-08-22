Left Menu

Karnataka CM Faces Backlash Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Tragedy

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed regret for the stampede that resulted in 11 deaths during an IPL celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite criticisms from the opposition demanding his resignation, he highlighted similar incidents in BJP-ruled states and defended his government's actions. Investigations have been conducted, and legal actions are underway.

In a heartfelt address to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conveyed his regret over the tragic June 4 stampede, which resulted in the loss of 11 young lives during IPL celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium. This incident has left a profound impact on him, prompting his government to take swift measures to ensure justice.

The opposition, however, was not placated by his expression of regret, demanding his resignation. Siddaramaiah countered by citing numerous similar tragedies in BJP-ruled states over the past decade, attributing the stampede to 'mass hysteria'. He assured that thorough investigations are underway, with police officers suspended and organizers arrested.

A defensive Siddaramaiah highlighted past global and national tragedies while urging political opponents not to exploit such incidents. As legal proceedings continue, the Chief Minister remains steadfast, leaving the people of Karnataka to judge the government's role in the disaster.

