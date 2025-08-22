Modi's Call for Change: End the Politics of Appeasement in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the TMC for promoting infiltration in West Bengal, urging voters to oust the party to curb illegal immigration and foster development. Addressing a rally, Modi emphasizes the importance of votes in next year’s assembly polls for meaningful change, highlighting his government’s commitment to Bengali culture.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of endorsing infiltration into West Bengal to satiate its political ambitions. He stressed that voting the party out is imperative to tackle illegal immigration and spur the state's development.
At a bustling rally in Dum Dum, North 24 Parganas, Modi warned of a looming 'social crisis' due to demographic shifts from infiltration, affecting farmers, tribals, and straining West Bengal's economy. Modi urged the public to wield their electoral power in the upcoming assembly elections to dismantle the TMC-led regime.
Highlighting infiltration's threat to security and growth, Modi referenced international trends, stating that even developed nations now stand firm against such threats. He assured that the BJP's commitment extends to promoting Bengali language and culture while criticizing the TMC's obstruction of central developmental projects.
