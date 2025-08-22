Left Menu

BJP's Vijayendra Yediyurappa Criticizes Congress Over Dharmasthala Issue and Governance

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra Yediyurappa criticized Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, accusing them of misgovernance in the Dharmasthala issue and politicization of tragedies. He pledged to fight a 'Dharma Yuddha' and questioned Congress's treatment of Hindu sentiments and the handling of recent crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:40 IST
BJP Karnataka State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party State President B Y Vijayendra Yediyurappa launched a scathing attack on Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Vijayendra accused the Congress leaders of being embroiled in their own struggles after failing to unearth dirt on others in the Dharmasthala issue. 'The complainant's mask has fallen off, yet the CM and DyCM are now desperately trying to cover their own faces,' he remarked.

Vijayendra vowed to wage a 'Dharma Yuddha' to protect religious beliefs, alleging pressure from leftist forces led to an unsupported SIT probe into the Dharmasthala matter. He criticized Siddaramaiah for politicizing past tragedies, referencing a deadly stampede and past politicking over oxygen shortage deaths during the pandemic, questioning the Congress party's promises.

Taking further aim at the Siddaramaiah administration, Vijayendra charged them with irresponsibility in escalating Hindu sentiments while avoiding accountability in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede. He accused Siddaramaiah of making a police officer a scapegoat and criticized the government's apparent double standards regarding the representation of Kannadigas in local celebrations, calling them laughable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

