Modi's Stand on Constitution Amendment Bill and Demography Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the INDIA bloc on Friday, condemning their opposition to the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. The bill, which aims to prevent leaders from operating governments from jail, was described by Modi as crucial to uphold constitutional propriety.

Addressing a rally in Gayaji, Bihar, Modi accused the opposition of safeguarding vote banks in the face of infiltration threats. He called for a 'demography mission' to address such issues and announced his government's stance on identifying and removing illegal infiltrators.

Amidst criticism from the opposition, Modi defended the bill, highlighting his administration's commitment to rooting out corruption unlike previous regimes. During his visit, he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 12,000 crore and emphasized ongoing efforts against terrorism in the region.

