South Showdown: Vice-Presidential Battle Heats Up
The vice-presidential election on September 9 sees a direct contest between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. Both candidates hail from southern India. The election is marked by an ideological battle, with Radhakrishnan's political experience against Reddy's judicial accomplishments. Nominations were scrutinized, narrowing the field to two valid candidates out of many.
The stage is set for a high-stakes vice-presidential election on September 9, featuring NDA's C P Radhakrishnan against the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy in a rare 'south versus south' contest.
After rigorous scrutiny, only their nominations passed muster, clearing the way for an ideological showdown.
Radhakrishnan, a seasoned political player, faces off against Reddy, a stalwart former jurist, as they vie for the crucial post amid a complex political backdrop.
