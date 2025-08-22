South Showdown: Vice-Presidential Battle Heats Up

The stage is set for a high-stakes vice-presidential election on September 9, featuring NDA's C P Radhakrishnan against the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy in a rare 'south versus south' contest.

After rigorous scrutiny, only their nominations passed muster, clearing the way for an ideological showdown.

Radhakrishnan, a seasoned political player, faces off against Reddy, a stalwart former jurist, as they vie for the crucial post amid a complex political backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)