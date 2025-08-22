Left Menu

Ex-Leader's Fall: Wickremesinghe Arrested over Alleged Fund Misuse

Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested for allegedly misusing state funds for personal travel, marking the first arrest of a former head of state in the country. He faces charges that could lead to a 1-20 year prison sentence, pending further court decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:21 IST
Ranil Wickremesinghe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In an unprecedented turn of events, Sri Lanka's former president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was arrested on Friday on charges of misusing state funds for personal travel. He becomes the first ex-head of state taken into custody in the island nation.

The 76-year-old former leader was detained at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department in Colombo for allegedly expending Sri Lankan rupees 16.6 million of government funds to attend a personal event in the UK. Following his arrest, Wickremesinghe appeared before the Colombo Fort magistrate's court.

The charges, under specific sections of the penal code and the Public Properties Act, could result in a prison sentence ranging from one to 20 years. Despite efforts by his legal team, the court denied bail, remanding him until August 26.

