Ex-Leader's Fall: Wickremesinghe Arrested over Alleged Fund Misuse

In an unprecedented turn of events, Sri Lanka's former president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was arrested on Friday on charges of misusing state funds for personal travel. He becomes the first ex-head of state taken into custody in the island nation.

The 76-year-old former leader was detained at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department in Colombo for allegedly expending Sri Lankan rupees 16.6 million of government funds to attend a personal event in the UK. Following his arrest, Wickremesinghe appeared before the Colombo Fort magistrate's court.

The charges, under specific sections of the penal code and the Public Properties Act, could result in a prison sentence ranging from one to 20 years. Despite efforts by his legal team, the court denied bail, remanding him until August 26.

