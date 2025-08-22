Left Menu

Modi, Shah Defend Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Backlash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah criticized opposing parties for resisting the Constitutional Amendment Bill, which proposes removing government leaders who have been jailed for corruption for 30 days. The Bill aims to prevent officials from running governments from jail, but has faced strong opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gayaji | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched attacks on opposition parties for opposing the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. Modi emphasized the necessity of halting the practice of jailed politicians continuing to run governments.

The Bill, introduced to address corruption by potentially dismissing jailed leaders after 30 days, has sparked controversy. Modi, addressing the public in Bihar, condemned Congress, RJD, and Left parties, accusing them of corruption. Shah supported the Bill's introduction, questioning why officials jailed under criminal charges should hold power.

Amid political turmoil, the Bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for review. Shah criticized critics for failing to understand the moral grounds of the legislation. The contentious debate reflects the broader confrontation over governmental integrity and adherence to legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

