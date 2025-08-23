Ghislaine Maxwell's Stand on Epstein's Elusive 'Client List'

Ghislaine Maxwell, a key associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, has disclosed that she was unaware of any 'client list' linked to the financier, reaffirming that she never witnessed any inappropriate behavior from former President Donald Trump. This revelation comes amidst ongoing speculation surrounding Epstein's powerful connections.

Maxwell's statements are part of a recent interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. The conversation, now public, highlights Maxwell's claim of ignorance regarding Epstein's alleged client list. Despite convictions against her and Epstein, no further charges have been brought against anyone else in connection to their crimes.

The release of Maxwell's interview coincides with political friction over the Justice Department's decision to keep Epstein investigation files under wraps. While campaigning, Trump promised transparency but has yet to fulfill these commitments, fueling criticism from both conservative supporters and Democrats.