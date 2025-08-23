Left Menu

Ghislaine Maxwell's Stand on Epstein's Elusive 'Client List'

Ghislaine Maxwell stated in an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that she was unaware of any client list related to Jeffrey Epstein and saw no inappropriate behavior from President Donald Trump. Trump faces pressure over the Justice Department's decision to withhold Epstein investigation files.

Updated: 23-08-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 02:07 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell, a key associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, has disclosed that she was unaware of any 'client list' linked to the financier, reaffirming that she never witnessed any inappropriate behavior from former President Donald Trump. This revelation comes amidst ongoing speculation surrounding Epstein's powerful connections.

Maxwell's statements are part of a recent interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. The conversation, now public, highlights Maxwell's claim of ignorance regarding Epstein's alleged client list. Despite convictions against her and Epstein, no further charges have been brought against anyone else in connection to their crimes.

The release of Maxwell's interview coincides with political friction over the Justice Department's decision to keep Epstein investigation files under wraps. While campaigning, Trump promised transparency but has yet to fulfill these commitments, fueling criticism from both conservative supporters and Democrats.

