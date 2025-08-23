Trump Targets Chicago for Crime Crackdown

President Donald Trump has announced that Chicago is likely to become the focal point of his initiative aimed at addressing crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration.

Chicago may soon experience military involvement similar to that in Washington, D.C., where 2,000 troops have been deployed. Trump's critique of major U.S. cities, often led by Democrats, referred to as dangerous and dirty, continues with this announcement.

In the Oval Office, Trump claimed Chicago residents are in favor of federal intervention, echoing sentiments supposedly from local African American women urging his presence and support.

