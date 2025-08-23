Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Argentine authorities conducted raids on multiple properties on Friday as they investigated an alleged kickback scheme that could implicate high-ranking officials. Among those targeted was Diego Spagnuolo, former head of the disability agency. Spagnuolo was dismissed earlier in the week amid the widening probe, according to local reports.

Local media released audio recordings presumed to be of Spagnuolo discussing internal bribery within the agency. The recordings suggested President Milei's sister, Karina Milei, was linked to bribery payments. President Milei's spokesperson did not respond to inquiries, and the government has yet to confirm the authenticity of the recordings.

This scandal breaks as Milei's government faces congressional hurdles and prepares for October's midterm elections, seen as pivotal for Milei's economic policies. The judge-ordered raids have also targeted a pharmaceutical company and private residences, as reported by La Nacion.