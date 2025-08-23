DMK Fights Back Against Amit Shah's Criticism: 'Black Bill' Debate Intensifies
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has responded to Union Minister Amit Shah's criticism over the Constitutional Amendment Bill. DMK leader A Raja questioned the BJP's intentions behind the bill, alleging it targets political rivals. He highlighted the presence of ministers with criminal backgrounds in the Modi cabinet.
DMK Deputy General Secretary A Raja criticized Shah's reference to Thirukkural in his speech, suggesting it wouldn't win votes for the BJP. During his address, Shah accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of hypocrisy over the bill, which has sparked vehement opposition for its provisions.
Raja claimed that a significant percentage of the Modi cabinet faced criminal charges, questioning the bill's applicability solely to opposition figures. He accused the BJP of using the bill as a tool against political adversaries and criticized their alliance with AIADMK despite past corruption allegations.
