DMK Fights Back Against Amit Shah's Criticism: 'Black Bill' Debate Intensifies

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has responded to Union Minister Amit Shah's criticism over the Constitutional Amendment Bill. DMK leader A Raja questioned the BJP's intentions behind the bill, alleging it targets political rivals. He highlighted the presence of ministers with criminal backgrounds in the Modi cabinet.

The ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu has countered Union Minister Amit Shah's critiques concerning the Constitutional Amendment Bill and its label as a 'black' bill. The contention focuses on the bill's objective and its implications, highlighting political tensions in the state.

DMK Deputy General Secretary A Raja criticized Shah's reference to Thirukkural in his speech, suggesting it wouldn't win votes for the BJP. During his address, Shah accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of hypocrisy over the bill, which has sparked vehement opposition for its provisions.

Raja claimed that a significant percentage of the Modi cabinet faced criminal charges, questioning the bill's applicability solely to opposition figures. He accused the BJP of using the bill as a tool against political adversaries and criticized their alliance with AIADMK despite past corruption allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

