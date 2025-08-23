DMK Fights Back Against Amit Shah's Criticism: 'Black Bill' Debate Intensifies

The ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu has countered Union Minister Amit Shah's critiques concerning the Constitutional Amendment Bill and its label as a 'black' bill. The contention focuses on the bill's objective and its implications, highlighting political tensions in the state.

DMK Deputy General Secretary A Raja criticized Shah's reference to Thirukkural in his speech, suggesting it wouldn't win votes for the BJP. During his address, Shah accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of hypocrisy over the bill, which has sparked vehement opposition for its provisions.

Raja claimed that a significant percentage of the Modi cabinet faced criminal charges, questioning the bill's applicability solely to opposition figures. He accused the BJP of using the bill as a tool against political adversaries and criticized their alliance with AIADMK despite past corruption allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)