Legacy of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Tribute to a Lifelong Advocate

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin expressed sorrow over the demise of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, former CPI general secretary. Reddy, known for his dedication to justice and dignity, passed away at 83 in Hyderabad. Stalin praised his lifelong commitment to the marginalized and paid tribute to his impactful legacy.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep sorrow on Saturday following the passing of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, the former general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI).
Stalin lauded Reddy's unwavering dedication to justice and dignity throughout his career, highlighting his influence on the marginalized communities.
The former Lok Sabha member, who died in Hyderabad at the age of 83, left a lasting legacy, recognized by Stalin as a source of inspiration for future struggles.
