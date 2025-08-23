Left Menu

Political Uproar: Opposition Slams 'Opposition-Free' Constitutional Amendment Bill

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and opposition leaders criticize a new Constitutional amendment bill aiming to remove ministers facing criminal charges. They accuse the government of targeting political opponents, undermining democracy, and failing to deliver on anti-corruption promises, asserting it as part of a larger plan to suppress opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:59 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent denouncement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the government's proposed Constitution amendment bill, which seeks to remove ministers with serious criminal charges, on Saturday. Accusing the BJP of targeting opposition figures, she affirmed that opposition parties would steadfastly contest the bill in the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Chaturvedi highlighted the discrepancy between the government's anti-corruption pledges and alleged pervasive corruption, emphasizing that promises for a corruption-free India remain unfulfilled since 2014. She further contended that investigative agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax are effectively being orchestrated from the BJP headquarters, suggesting the laws aim to dismantle opposition factions.

Echoing her sentiment, RJD MP Manoj Jha asserted the bill is part of a scheme to establish an opposition-free democracy, vowing its ultimate failure. The contentious amendment, introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha, seeks to vacate offices of leaders detained for over 30 days on grave charges, with the controversial clause permitting re-appointment post-release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

