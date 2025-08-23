Diplomatic Tensions Flare as France Summons Italian Ambassador Over Ukraine Comment

France has called in the Italian ambassador following controversial remarks from Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, directed at French President Emmanuel Macron. This development comes as Salvini criticized Macron's idea of deploying European soldiers in Ukraine as part of any post-war settlement.

The strained diplomacy escalated when Salvini, in a press encounter, suggested that Macron should personally don a helmet and lead the effort in Ukraine. Salvini, known for his populist stance and as a critic of Macron, is part of Italy's nationalist government headed by Giorgia Meloni, and also serves as the transport minister.

The diplomatic dispute signifies a series of tensions between France and Italy, especially after Giorgia Meloni's ascent to power in 2022. French officials emphasized the need for mutual trust and cooperation, noting the historical and existing ties between the two nations. Meanwhile, Macron continues to champion support for Ukraine on the global stage.