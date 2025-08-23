Sergio Gor: From Trump's Inner Circle to US Ambassador to India

Sergio Gor, a prominent member of Donald Trump's administration, has been nominated as the next US Ambassador to India. This decision comes at a time of strained trade relations between the US and India.

Gor, age 38, has been a crucial part of Trump's political team, especially noted for his role in the 2024 presidential campaign. Trump's social media announcement highlights Gor's integral involvement in Trump's efforts to 'Make America Great Again.'

While Gor's nomination has been met with support from various officials, it also carries potential challenges, particularly concerning policy coordination with other US ambassadors in South and Central Asian regions. The Senate's confirmation process remains the next step for Gor's official appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)