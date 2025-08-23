Himachal CM Stands Firm Amidst Congress Leadership Speculations

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified on Saturday that he has not recommended any candidate for the state Congress president position, leaving the choice to the party high command.

Following a meeting with Rajni Patil, the party's state in-charge, Sukhu underscored that discussions focused on future programs and legislative issues rather than leadership appointments.

Sukhu also highlighted the disparity between the BJP's public statements and subsequent actions, especially in the context of disaster relief. Despite ongoing debates initiated by the BJP under Rule 67, Sukhu noted the lack of financial aid from the Centre for the state, which is grappling with severe weather-related damage.