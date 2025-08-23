Left Menu

Himachal CM Stands Firm Amidst Congress Leadership Speculations

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarifies he hasn't proposed a name for the state Congress president post, emphasizing the decision rests with the party's high command. He addressed disaster relief debates in the Assembly, highlighting discrepancies between BJP's rhetoric and actions, while urging the Centre for financial assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-08-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:49 IST
Himachal CM Stands Firm Amidst Congress Leadership Speculations
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified on Saturday that he has not recommended any candidate for the state Congress president position, leaving the choice to the party high command.

Following a meeting with Rajni Patil, the party's state in-charge, Sukhu underscored that discussions focused on future programs and legislative issues rather than leadership appointments.

Sukhu also highlighted the disparity between the BJP's public statements and subsequent actions, especially in the context of disaster relief. Despite ongoing debates initiated by the BJP under Rule 67, Sukhu noted the lack of financial aid from the Centre for the state, which is grappling with severe weather-related damage.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025