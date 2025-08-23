Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Government Takeover of Schools in Kashmir

The J-K government's takeover of 215 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami has sparked controversy among political parties in Kashmir. While some criticize it as a political maneuver threatening educational stability, the BJP endorses the move as essential for safeguarding national interest and education integrity.

Updated: 23-08-2025 18:55 IST
  • India

In a contentious move, the Jammu and Kashmir government has taken control of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, sparking a political row. The decision has drawn criticism from several regional parties, who see it as a risk to educational stability.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders argue the takeover is in line with the BJP's agenda, posing a threat to the established education system in the region. They have called for the order's cancellation.

On the other hand, the BJP's J-K spokesman, Altaf Thakur, commended the action as a necessary step to protect young minds from separatist narratives, ensuring a secure learning environment for students.

