Debate Ignites Over Government Takeover of Schools in Kashmir
The J-K government's takeover of 215 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami has sparked controversy among political parties in Kashmir. While some criticize it as a political maneuver threatening educational stability, the BJP endorses the move as essential for safeguarding national interest and education integrity.
- Country:
- India
In a contentious move, the Jammu and Kashmir government has taken control of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, sparking a political row. The decision has drawn criticism from several regional parties, who see it as a risk to educational stability.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders argue the takeover is in line with the BJP's agenda, posing a threat to the established education system in the region. They have called for the order's cancellation.
On the other hand, the BJP's J-K spokesman, Altaf Thakur, commended the action as a necessary step to protect young minds from separatist narratives, ensuring a secure learning environment for students.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- schools
- government
- BJP
- Mehbooba Mufti
- education
- controversy
- takeover
- Jamaat-e-Islami
- politics