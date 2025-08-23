Parliamentary Disruption: Rijiju's Persistent Plea

In a tumultuous monsoon session of Parliament characterized by incessant disruptions, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju lamented his futile attempts to engage the opposition in meaningful debate. Continuous adjournments were provoked by the opposition's insistence on discussing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju underscored the essential nature of parliamentary democracy, where the opposition plays a crucial role in questioning the government. He criticized the opposition for abandoning discussions, ultimately affecting the productivity of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which concluded with significantly reduced deliberative time.

Rijiju emphasized the introduction of a landmark Constitution Amendment Bill, asserting that no official, including the Prime Minister, should be exempt from accountability. He condemned Congress's disinterest in productive debates, revealing that many parliamentarians from various parties privately expressed frustration over missed opportunities to represent their constituencies.

