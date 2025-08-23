Left Menu

Parliamentary Disruption: Rijiju's Persistent Plea

Minister Kiren Rijiju expresses frustration over continuous parliamentary disruptions during the monsoon session. Despite his appeals, opposition demands obstruct debates. Rijiju highlights the importance of parliamentary discussion, accentuating the constitutional amendment bills, including one impacting ministers' positions amid criminal charges. He criticizes Congress's lack of interest in debates.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tumultuous monsoon session of Parliament characterized by incessant disruptions, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju lamented his futile attempts to engage the opposition in meaningful debate. Continuous adjournments were provoked by the opposition's insistence on discussing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju underscored the essential nature of parliamentary democracy, where the opposition plays a crucial role in questioning the government. He criticized the opposition for abandoning discussions, ultimately affecting the productivity of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which concluded with significantly reduced deliberative time.

Rijiju emphasized the introduction of a landmark Constitution Amendment Bill, asserting that no official, including the Prime Minister, should be exempt from accountability. He condemned Congress's disinterest in productive debates, revealing that many parliamentarians from various parties privately expressed frustration over missed opportunities to represent their constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

