Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns
Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was hospitalized after being refused bail for allegedly misusing state funds. The 76-year-old faces charges under multiple legal provisions. His arrest, related to a misuse of 16.6 million Sri Lankan rupees, underscores ongoing political tensions in Sri Lanka.
Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, 76, was admitted to Colombo National Hospital's intensive care unit on Saturday after his arrest and subsequent denial of bail regarding alleged misuse of state funds.
He was initially remanded by the Colombo Fort magistrate's court until August 26, following allegations of misappropriating 16.6 million Sri Lankan rupees. His detention prompted numerous visits from former colleagues and opponents, highlighting the incident's political implications.
The charges against Wickremesinghe were filed under Sections 386 and 388 of the penal code and Section 5(1) of the Public Properties Act, with potential imprisonment terms spanning one to 20 years. The ongoing investigation focuses on his travel expenses and the utilization of government funds for personal activities.
