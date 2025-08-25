Political Tensions Rise as BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Stance in Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him 'arrogant' after he sidestepped a media inquiry regarding the opposition's candidate for Bihar's chief minister.

At a press conference in Araria, Bihar, Gandhi avoided confirming RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance's chief ministerial pick, emphasizing instead the camaraderie among INDIA bloc partners.

BJP's Amit Malviya highlighted the Congress party's dependency on the RJD for survival in Bihar, while alleging that the two parties are bound by a shared quest for power and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)