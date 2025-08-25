Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Stance in Bihar

The BJP has labeled Rahul Gandhi as 'arrogant' after he dodged a question about Congress not declaring RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for Bihar elections. Gandhi maintained that all INDIA bloc partners are collaborating with mutual respect for the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 09:01 IST
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Stance in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him 'arrogant' after he sidestepped a media inquiry regarding the opposition's candidate for Bihar's chief minister.

At a press conference in Araria, Bihar, Gandhi avoided confirming RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance's chief ministerial pick, emphasizing instead the camaraderie among INDIA bloc partners.

BJP's Amit Malviya highlighted the Congress party's dependency on the RJD for survival in Bihar, while alleging that the two parties are bound by a shared quest for power and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive Economic Growth

RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive E...

 India
2
Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqualification

Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqual...

 India
3
Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

 India
4
Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025