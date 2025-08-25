Cambodia's Controversial Citizenship Revocation Law

Cambodia's legislative body has enacted a controversial law permitting the revocation of citizenship for those convicted of treason, intensifying the crackdown on political dissent by the Cambodian People's Party (CPP).

The legislation passed with overwhelming support, allowing government measures against individuals conspiring with foreign entities or undermining national interests. This development targets prominent opposition figures, many of whom have fled the country to evade arrest, following the Supreme Court's 2017 ban on the Cambodian National Rescue Party.

Critics, including the United States, denounce the CPP's suppression of political adversaries, ensuring unchallenged elections. Despite accusations of authoritarianism, the government maintains that legal actions were justified, with dissenters like CNRP co-founders forced into exile.

(With inputs from agencies.)