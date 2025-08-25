RJD MP Criticizes Amit Shah Over Controversial Constitution Amendment Bill
RJD MP Manoj Jha accuses Union Home Minister Amit Shah of seeking to silence oppositional voices through the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. The bill, which proposes the removal of top leaders upon detention, has sparked heated debate. Shah defends the bill as a move to uphold constitutional integrity.
In a sharp critique, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's advocacy for the controversial Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, accusing the government of attempting to muzzle both internal and external dissent in India. Jha questioned Shah's cognizance of the Supreme Court's recent remarks on the functioning of the Enforcement Directorate, suggesting a politically motivated agenda.
Amit Shah, undeterred by the criticism, remains optimistic about the bill's passage, asserting that it will promote 'constitutional morality' and restore public faith in governance. The bill, which mandates the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if detained for 30 days or more on serious charges, will be closely examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee comprising 31 members.
Responding to concerns, Shah highlighted that the amendment targets leaders across the political spectrum, including those in power, as evidenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusion of the PM post in the bill. The Home Minister's defense invokes past legislative precedents, aiming to reassure critics by demonstrating a commitment to accountability and ethical leadership.
