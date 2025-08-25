Left Menu

RJD MP Criticizes Amit Shah Over Controversial Constitution Amendment Bill

RJD MP Manoj Jha accuses Union Home Minister Amit Shah of seeking to silence oppositional voices through the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. The bill, which proposes the removal of top leaders upon detention, has sparked heated debate. Shah defends the bill as a move to uphold constitutional integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:54 IST
RJD MP Criticizes Amit Shah Over Controversial Constitution Amendment Bill
RJD MP Manoj Jha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's advocacy for the controversial Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, accusing the government of attempting to muzzle both internal and external dissent in India. Jha questioned Shah's cognizance of the Supreme Court's recent remarks on the functioning of the Enforcement Directorate, suggesting a politically motivated agenda.

Amit Shah, undeterred by the criticism, remains optimistic about the bill's passage, asserting that it will promote 'constitutional morality' and restore public faith in governance. The bill, which mandates the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if detained for 30 days or more on serious charges, will be closely examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee comprising 31 members.

Responding to concerns, Shah highlighted that the amendment targets leaders across the political spectrum, including those in power, as evidenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusion of the PM post in the bill. The Home Minister's defense invokes past legislative precedents, aiming to reassure critics by demonstrating a commitment to accountability and ethical leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

 India
3
Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025