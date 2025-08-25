Fadnavis Rebuts Gandhi: 'Serial Liar' Allegations and Vote Theft Claims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday strongly refuted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's accusations of 'vote theft' by the BJP. Fadnavis labeled Gandhi as a 'serial liar,' insisting that these claims serve only to mislead the opposition themselves rather than addressing public concerns.

Fadnavis criticized the opposition for constructing narratives based on falsehoods, arguing that such tactics will collapse under scrutiny. He underscored the necessity of earning public trust to secure votes, rather than spreading unsubstantiated information about electoral fraud.

In response to Gandhi's allegations concerning vote theft in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana, Fadnavis maintained that these assertions provided false solace to opposition party workers. He suggested they should focus on internal reflection over electoral losses ahead of significant polls, rather than blame-shifting.

(With inputs from agencies.)