Seth and Shah Criticize Rahul Gandhi's Leadership and Policies
Union Ministers Sanjay Seth and Amit Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for undermining key Indian institutions and losing public trust. They cited his foreign criticisms, leadership inefficacy, and past controversial actions. The ongoing debate over a proposed bill intensifies the political rivalry ahead of potential elections.
On Monday, Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of undermining crucial Indian institutions, including the Constitution, Parliament, and the Election Commission. Seth criticized Gandhi's overseas criticism of India and blamed the Congress leader for the party's electoral failures.
Seth, speaking to ANI, asserted that Indian voters trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, contrasting it with the opposition's lack of trust in key national bodies and their criticism of military operations. He emphasized that such actions have led to diminished credibility for Gandhi among voters.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned Gandhi's moral stance, referencing his past actions during the 2013 ordinance incident. Shah defended the controversial Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which faces opposition criticism, highlighting its goal to uphold constitutional morality across political leadership.
