Mehbooba Mufti Urges Action on UAPA Detentions in J&K

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti calls on CM Omar Abdullah to engage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about releasing those detained under UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir. Protests in Srinagar highlight demands for local incarceration and dialogue on statehood restoration while Abdullah emphasizes that decisions lie with the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:40 IST
J&K PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the concerns surrounding the detentions made under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti, who organized protests in Srinagar demanding the release of these prisoners, emphasized that the innocent should be given bail, not jail. She expressed the need for local incarceration, highlighting the struggles faced by families fighting legal battles from afar.

In response, Chief Minister Abdullah stated that such decisions rest with the central government in Delhi. He reiterated the ongoing efforts for statehood restoration and encouraged Mufti to present her case directly to Union Minister Shah.

