Operation Sindoor: A Precise Strike Against Terror

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Indian forces for their precision during Operation Sindoor, targeting terror groups in Pakistan. The operation was a response to religiously motivated violence, emphasizing India's principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' Singh also praised educational advancements under PM Modi, highlighting India's evolving strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:48 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Precise Strike Against Terror
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has commended the Indian military for its accurate strikes during Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation aimed to dismantle terror networks following the Pahalgam attack in April.

Singh emphasized that the Indian forces acted without religious bias, underlining India's commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' while opposing the terrorists' discriminatory violence.

Additionally, Singh praised the advancements in India's educational sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting the significant changes that showcase India's growing potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

