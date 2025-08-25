Operation Sindoor: A Precise Strike Against Terror

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has commended the Indian military for its accurate strikes during Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation aimed to dismantle terror networks following the Pahalgam attack in April.

Singh emphasized that the Indian forces acted without religious bias, underlining India's commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' while opposing the terrorists' discriminatory violence.

Additionally, Singh praised the advancements in India's educational sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting the significant changes that showcase India's growing potential.

