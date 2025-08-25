Governor Visits Naveen Patnaik: A Gesture of Support and Well-being

Odisha's Governor, Hari Babu Kambhampati, paid a visit to the residence of BJD president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday, following the latter's recent release from the hospital due to dehydration.

The Governor's visit was a gesture of goodwill, aimed at inquiring about Patnaik's health and overall wellbeing, reflecting political camaraderie.

Patnaik, who has recently faced health challenges, received calls from prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him a speedy recovery, demonstrating widespread support and concern.

