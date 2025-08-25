Himachal Minister Files Privilege Motion Against CM for Misleading Statements

Himachal Pradesh politics heated up on Monday as former minister and BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma lodged a privilege motion notice against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing him of misleading the legislative assembly with incorrect statements. Sharma, representing Dharamshala, publicized the notice on his Facebook page, drawing wider public attention.

According to Sharma, the chief minister made misleading statements about several government policies and announcements. These allegedly false remarks include issues concerning youth employment, Atal Aadarsh Swasth Sansthan, PET Scan machines, government employees' dearness allowance, and the electricity bill of a cabinet rank MLA.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania confirmed receipt of the notice, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination by the secretariat. On the controversy of making the notice public on social media, Pathania warned against using such processes for publicity stunts, reaffirming that appropriate actions will be taken if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)