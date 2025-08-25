Left Menu

Himachal Minister Files Privilege Motion Against CM for Misleading Statements

Sudhir Sharma, a BJP MLA and former Himachal Pradesh minister, has submitted a privilege motion against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for allegedly misleading the legislative assembly with false statements. Sharma accuses the CM of inaccuracies on various issues, urging the Vidhan Sabha to take action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:42 IST
Himachal Minister Files Privilege Motion Against CM for Misleading Statements
Sudhir Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh politics heated up on Monday as former minister and BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma lodged a privilege motion notice against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing him of misleading the legislative assembly with incorrect statements. Sharma, representing Dharamshala, publicized the notice on his Facebook page, drawing wider public attention.

According to Sharma, the chief minister made misleading statements about several government policies and announcements. These allegedly false remarks include issues concerning youth employment, Atal Aadarsh Swasth Sansthan, PET Scan machines, government employees' dearness allowance, and the electricity bill of a cabinet rank MLA.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania confirmed receipt of the notice, emphasizing the need for a thorough examination by the secretariat. On the controversy of making the notice public on social media, Pathania warned against using such processes for publicity stunts, reaffirming that appropriate actions will be taken if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

 Global
2
Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

 India
3
Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

 Global
4
Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Off in Guwahati

Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Of...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025