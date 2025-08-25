Arunachal Pradesh Welcomes Wave of New Congress Leaders

On Monday, Bosiram Siram, the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), extended a warm welcome to several high-profile political and social leaders who decided to join the Congress party. Siram emphasized that the decision signifies a commitment to truth, justice, democracy, and the welfare of the people.

Addressing party workers at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Siram described the Congress as more than just an organisation, portraying it as a movement grounded in sacrifice and service. He urged new and existing members to dedicate themselves to these higher principles rather than personal ambitions.

During the event, led by APCC General Secretary Chera Taya, the new members expressed gratitude for the warm reception and vowed to work towards the welfare of the state. Key figures joining included former political candidates and advocates, reflecting a bolstered party strength in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)