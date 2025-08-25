Modi Stands Firm for India's 'Swadeshi' Future Amidst Rising US Tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his dedication to protecting the interests of Indian farmers, cattle rearers, and small-scale industries, emphasizing resilience as US tariffs loom. Speaking in Ahmedabad, Modi took aim at Congress, accusing it of fostering dependency to indulge in 'import scams.'

Modi drew inspiration from historical figures like Lord Shrikrishna and Mahatma Gandhi, associating their principles with India's empowerment. He underscored India's current no-tolerance policy towards terrorism, referring to historical military operations.

In his address, Modi urged increased consumption of 'swadeshi' products, encouraging businesses to sell locally made goods. He ended his visit with a roadshow, reflecting on the widespread support he receives from the Indian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)