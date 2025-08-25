Left Menu

Modi Stands Firm for India's 'Swadeshi' Future Amidst Rising US Tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his unwavering support for Indian farmers, cattle rearers, and small industries amidst impending US tariffs. Addressing a crowd in Ahmedabad, he emphasized the significance of 'swadeshi' goods and criticized Congress for past dependencies. He also highlighted India's strong stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:21 IST
Modi Stands Firm for India's 'Swadeshi' Future Amidst Rising US Tariffs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his dedication to protecting the interests of Indian farmers, cattle rearers, and small-scale industries, emphasizing resilience as US tariffs loom. Speaking in Ahmedabad, Modi took aim at Congress, accusing it of fostering dependency to indulge in 'import scams.'

Modi drew inspiration from historical figures like Lord Shrikrishna and Mahatma Gandhi, associating their principles with India's empowerment. He underscored India's current no-tolerance policy towards terrorism, referring to historical military operations.

In his address, Modi urged increased consumption of 'swadeshi' products, encouraging businesses to sell locally made goods. He ended his visit with a roadshow, reflecting on the widespread support he receives from the Indian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

 Global
2
Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Off in Guwahati

Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Of...

 India
3
Punjab Ministers Rally Support in Flood-Hit Fazilka

Punjab Ministers Rally Support in Flood-Hit Fazilka

 India
4
Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025