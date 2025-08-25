Left Menu

Hemant Soren Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Amendment Bill

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized the BJP-led central government regarding the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. Soren accused the ruling party of actions that could potentially weaken and divide the country, while claiming that discussions on strengthening the nation are limited to speeches by BJP leaders.

Ranchi | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:04 IST
Hemant Soren Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Amendment Bill
Hemant Soren
  Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched a sharp critique against the BJP-led central government over the controversial 130th Constitution Amendment Bill.

Soren accused the ruling administration of focusing on divisive actions, suggesting that their agenda aims to weaken the country. He expressed concern about the ongoing electoral roll revisions, labeling them as further evidence of the government's questionable practices.

During a demonstration with the INDIA bloc leaders, Soren emphasized the need for public awareness on the union government's actions, especially in relation to the recent amendments. He underlined the importance of public opinion, asserting that the people's voice is the ultimate authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

