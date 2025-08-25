Trump's New Federal Investment Strategy: Aiming for More Equity Stakes
President Trump expressed his desire to replicate deals like the government's recent transaction with Intel where a 10% stake was acquired by converting grants into equity. He indicated a strategic move towards increasing federal investments in struggling companies to foster economic growth.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to pursue more federal investment deals similar to a recent agreement with Intel. The federal government acquired a 10% stake in the chipmaker, turning government grants into equity stakes.
During a White House briefing, Trump expressed optimism about expanding this strategy, hinting at potential similar investments in struggling firms to bolster the economy.
Trump emphasized his commitment to acquiring as many such equity shares as possible, reflecting a proactive economic approach from his administration.
