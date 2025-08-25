BJP's New Strategy: Bhattacharya's Weekly Outreach to Boost Morale in West Bengal

With the assembly elections looming in West Bengal, the BJP is taking a strategic step to resolve internal differences. Newly appointed state president Samik Bhattacharya is set to initiate a weekly outreach program, designed to mend factional divides and reinvigorate party morale.

Starting next month, Bhattacharya will engage in interactive sessions every Monday at the party's central Kolkata headquarters. The sessions, scheduled from 2 PM to 6 PM, aim to gather feedback and suggestions from party workers, bolstering communication and addressing concerns of neglect at booth levels.

Despite efforts to expose irregularities under the TMC government, the BJP has struggled to match its organizational prowess. Bhattacharya's mission is to unify the party from within, a critical step to relaunch its campaign against the TMC. With the clock ticking toward the elections, this initiative is seen as crucial for rekindling the saffron camp's competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)