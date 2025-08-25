Trump Questions South Korea's Church Raids and Military Base Intrusions

U.S. President Donald Trump raised alarms about recent investigations in South Korea, particularly those involving church raids and a joint military base. He described the police actions as 'vicious' and indicated potential repercussions on the U.S.-South Korea relationship.

These remarks came just before Trump's meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Trump cited reports of police raids on churches led by evangelical preacher Jun Kwang-hoon, known for supporting the ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Additionally, special prosecutors had searched a military base for evidence related to Yoon's declaration of martial law.

Earlier, Trump had taken to his Truth Social platform to express his unease, comparing the situation to a 'Purge or Revolution.' He underscored the importance of stable relations with South Korea, particularly in terms of business engagements.