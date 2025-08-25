Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting with Mohan Bhagwat, the Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), on Monday.

In a post shared on X, she expressed gratitude for Bhagwat's guidance, calling his simplicity and views a source of inspiration for her commitment to sustained national service.

Gupta commended the RSS, describing it as the world's largest non-political organization that is dedicated to serving Mother India. She emphasized its role in shaping Delhi's future through discipline and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)