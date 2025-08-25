Left Menu

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, praising the organization's dedication to national service. Gupta highlighted RSS's values, labeling it as the world's largest non-political organization. She described Bhagwat's guidance as a source of inspiration for serving India with perseverance and discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:51 IST
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting with Mohan Bhagwat, the Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), on Monday.

In a post shared on X, she expressed gratitude for Bhagwat's guidance, calling his simplicity and views a source of inspiration for her commitment to sustained national service.

Gupta commended the RSS, describing it as the world's largest non-political organization that is dedicated to serving Mother India. She emphasized its role in shaping Delhi's future through discipline and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025