Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, praising the organization's dedication to national service. Gupta highlighted RSS's values, labeling it as the world's largest non-political organization. She described Bhagwat's guidance as a source of inspiration for serving India with perseverance and discipline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting with Mohan Bhagwat, the Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), on Monday.
In a post shared on X, she expressed gratitude for Bhagwat's guidance, calling his simplicity and views a source of inspiration for her commitment to sustained national service.
Gupta commended the RSS, describing it as the world's largest non-political organization that is dedicated to serving Mother India. She emphasized its role in shaping Delhi's future through discipline and perseverance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Cm
- Rekha Gupta
- Mohan Bhagwat
- RSS
- Meeting
- Guidance
- Inspiration
- Service
- Organization
Advertisement