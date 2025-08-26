Trump's Shake-Up at the Fed Sends Shockwaves Through Markets
President Trump's announcement of removing Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook reshaped market confidence and influenced the dollar's performance. Asian and U.S. stock markets reflected increased uncertainty for a Fed rate cut in September. Trump's actions highlight ongoing challenges to the Fed's independence and global investment credibility.
In a significant move impacting global markets, President Donald Trump announced the removal of Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, leading to a slide in both the dollar and U.S. Treasuries in Asian trading on Tuesday. Trump's decision has sparked concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence and its implications for U.S. assets.
This development follows declines across Asian shares and U.S. stock futures, as prospects for a Federal Reserve rate cut next month grow increasingly uncertain. Analysts point to the situation as undermining the credibility of U.S. investments, traditionally considered among the safest in the world.
Market reactions were immediate: the dollar dropped 0.4% against the yen, while the euro saw a 0.3% increase against the dollar. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes showed a slight rise. With Trump's bold reshaping of the Fed board by removing Cook, appointed until 2038, traders and investors remain watchful as upcoming data for August could still influence future Fed policy decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Federal Reserve
- Lisa Cook
- dollar
- Yen
- euro
- stock markets
- interest rate
- independence
- U.S. assets
ALSO READ
Libyan Coast Guard Attacks European Humanitarian Vessel, Prompting Outcry
Stock Markets React to Fed Rate Speculation as Global Indices Dip
Eurozone Bond Yields Climb as Market Reassesses Fed Impact
Italy's Stadium Dilemma: Can They Host Euro 2032?
Italy's Soccer Stadium Dilemma: A Race Against Time for Euro 2032