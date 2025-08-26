Left Menu

Jang Dong-hyeok: New Conservative Leader Faces Political Turbulence

South Korea's opposition conservative party has elected Jang Dong-hyeok, a staunch supporter of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, as its new leader. Amid controversies and criticisms of being 'far-right,' Jang aims to unite the People's Power Party to challenge President Lee Jae Myung's government.

In a significant political development, South Korea's opposition conservative People's Power Party (PPP) elected Jang Dong-hyeok as its leader on Tuesday. A loyalist to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Jang has openly defended Yoon despite his controversial ousting over a failed attempt to declare martial law.

The party's choice comes in the wake of a considerable defeat in a snap presidential election, which saw the rise of new centre-left President Lee Jae Myung and his Democratic Party. Jang, a two-term lawmaker, has vowed to collaborate with right-wing supporters to dismantle Lee's administration, rejecting criticisms labeling him as 'far-right.'

During a high-level meeting, former U.S. President Donald Trump questioned Seoul's investigations targeting Yoon's supporters, which include evangelical Christians. Trump referenced ongoing probes into Yoon's martial law declaration, a significant issue within South Korea's divided political landscape.

