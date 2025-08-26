Left Menu

Zelenskyy Seeks Indian Support in Quest for Peace with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed appreciation for India's dedication to peace, seeking its help in resolving the conflict with Russia. In a series of communications, Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged greetings for their respective countries' independence days, reiterating mutual efforts toward diplomatic solutions and strengthened bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:23 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his heartfelt wishes on Ukraine's Independence Day. Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of India's potential role in helping to bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a recent social media post, Zelenskyy appreciated India's commitment to fostering peace and dialogue, emphasizing that diplomatic strength can enhance security globally, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Modi reciprocated with wishes for Ukraine's future peace and prosperity, stressing the importance of lasting diplomatic cooperation. The leaders' exchanges underscore a mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral ties amidst global geopolitical tensions.

Latest News

