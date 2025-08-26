Zelenskyy Seeks Indian Support in Quest for Peace with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his heartfelt wishes on Ukraine's Independence Day. Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of India's potential role in helping to bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a recent social media post, Zelenskyy appreciated India's commitment to fostering peace and dialogue, emphasizing that diplomatic strength can enhance security globally, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Modi reciprocated with wishes for Ukraine's future peace and prosperity, stressing the importance of lasting diplomatic cooperation. The leaders' exchanges underscore a mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral ties amidst global geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)