Security Tightens as Ex-President Faces Court: Wickremesinghe's Legal Saga Unfolds

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe faces a corruption case, but his current health condition prevents him from attending court. His legal team plans for virtual participation. Accused of misusing state funds during a UK trip, he denies allegations and claims the visit was official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:22 IST
Wickremesinghe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Tight security surrounded the Colombo Fort magistrate's court on Tuesday as former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's corruption case was scheduled. Roads leading to the court were restricted, police reported.

Prison officials noted that the 76-year-old would not appear in court due to being in the ICU. They are prepared for his Zoom participation if the court requires.

Facing allegations of misusing LKR 16.6 million during a trip to the UK, Wickremesinghe, who served as president between July 2022 and September 2024, was earlier arrested after extensive questioning. He maintains his innocence, asserting the trip's official nature.

