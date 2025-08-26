Karnataka Deputy CM's RSS Song Stirs Political Debate

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar found himself at the center of a political storm after singing a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prayer song in the state assembly. The move drew sharp criticism from within the Congress, although it was welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, expressed regret over the rendition, stating, 'I am sorry if anyone is hurt.' He emphasized his unwavering loyalty to the Congress party and the Gandhi family, asserting, 'I'm a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman.'

The controversy highlights the delicate balance Shivakumar must maintain between his official role and party ideology, as senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad questioned his intentions. Shivakumar reiterated that his actions were not meant to offend, assuring his position as a committed Congressman.