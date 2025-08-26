Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar Apologizes Amidst RSS Anthem Controversy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has apologized for reciting an RSS anthem in the Assembly, which sparked criticism within his party. He clarified that his aim was not to praise RSS but to target BJP. Shivakumar reiterated his loyalty to Congress and the Gandhi family.

Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:25 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar found himself in hot water after reciting an RSS anthem in the Assembly, an action that drew flak from within the Congress party. Offered an apology, Shivakumar clarified that the intent was to target BJP, not praise RSS.

Maintaining his stance, Shivakumar stated that he has not committed any wrongdoing and expressed disappointment over attempts from within Congress to exploit the controversy. He reaffirmed his allegiance to the party and the Gandhi family, illustrating their bond as sacred, likening it to that of God and devotee.

Despite mounting pressure, Shivakumar vowed to remain a committed Congressman until the end. Addressing the media, he apologized to those hurt by the incident and reiterated his secular beliefs, highlighting his inclusive approach towards all religions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

