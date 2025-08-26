AAP Challenges ED Raids, Claims Political Vendetta to Divert Attention from PM's Degree Controversy
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that recent Enforcement Directorate raids on Saurabh Bharadwaj are politically motivated attempts to divert public attention from controversies surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic credentials. AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, assert that the cases against Bharadwaj and other AAP officials are unfounded.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday accused the Enforcement Directorate of conducting politically motivated raids against its Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, to deflect attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree controversy.
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal condemned the raid, asserting that it was part of a series of baseless actions targeting the party for opposing Modi's policies.
The ED's actions, linked to a purported health infrastructure scam, sparked outrage among AAP officials as they questioned the timing and legitimacy of the investigation.
