Rahul Gandhi Blasts BJP Over Voter Roll Controversy in Bihar

In a scathing critique of the NDA government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. He urged people to protect their voting rights to defend the Constitution.

Addressing a public rally in Madhubani, Gandhi claimed that the BJP and Election Commission's actions in Bihar have led people to label BJP leaders as 'vote thieves.' As part of Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' he accused BJP leaders of electoral manipulation.

Gandhi also noted that the Election Commission removed 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral rolls, accusing plans to add new names favoring BJP. He criticized Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah for remaining silent on these allegations.

