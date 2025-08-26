Left Menu

Belgian PM Advocates Patience on Russian Funds

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever advised caution regarding the handling of frozen Russian funds at Euroclear, emphasizing legal complexities. He suggested waiting for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine before attempting to seize these assets, highlighting concerns during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has advised patience concerning frozen Russian funds held at Euroclear, cautioning against premature attempts to seize them. His remarks came during a news conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

De Wever highlighted legal challenges, stating it wouldn't be easy legally to take control of these assets. He stressed the importance of awaiting peace talks between Russia and Ukraine before making any moves on the funds.

This cautious stance reflects the complexities of international finance and diplomacy amid tensions in Eastern Europe, as Belgium and Germany deliberate on the most prudent approach.

